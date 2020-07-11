Justin Rose hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 145th at 10 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Rose chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Rose's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Rose got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Rose to 5 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rose to 6 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Rose chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 6 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Rose had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Rose to 8 over for the round.