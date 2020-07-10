Joseph Bramlett hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 126th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Chase Seiffert, Ian Poulter, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.