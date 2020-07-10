In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 74th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Spieth's 156 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Spieth had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

Spieth missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth his second shot went 28 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 2 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.