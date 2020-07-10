-
Jordan Spieth finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth sinks a 29-foot birdie at Workday
In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Jordan Spieth makes a 29-foot birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 74th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a 272 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Spieth's 156 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Spieth had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
Spieth missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth his second shot went 28 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 2 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
