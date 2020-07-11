-
Jonathan Byrd shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 90th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Byrd's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 47 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Byrd to 2 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Byrd chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Byrd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Byrd to even for the round.
