-
-
Jon Rahm shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm birdies No. 13 in Round 2 at Workday
In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 45th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rahm had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Rahm's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Rahm's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Rahm's 108 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.