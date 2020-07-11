In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Joel Dahmen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day in 150th at 16 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Dahmen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Dahmen's tee shot went 154 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Dahmen's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 5 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 7 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Dahmen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to 8 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Dahmen got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dahmen to 9 over for the round.