Joaquin Niemann finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Joaquin Niemann hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns, Ian Poulter, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski and Patrick Reed are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Niemann's 137 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
