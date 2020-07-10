  • Joaquin Niemann finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Workday Charity Open

  • Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Golf Club in Dublin, OH.
    Fantasy

    Daily Fantasy preview for Workday Charity Open

    Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Golf Club in Dublin, OH.