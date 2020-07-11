Jimmy Walker hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 138th at 8 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Walker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Walker hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Walker had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Walker's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Walker hit his 123 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Walker to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 6 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Walker missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Walker to 6 over for the round.