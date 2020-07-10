-
Jim Herman shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Jim Herman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 142nd at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski, Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Herman's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Herman his second shot was a drop and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Herman's 151 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Herman's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
