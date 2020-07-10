Jim Furyk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski, Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Furyk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Furyk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Furyk hit an approach shot from 144 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 184-yard par-3 12th, Furyk missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Furyk to even-par for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Furyk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Furyk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Furyk hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Furyk to 3 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Furyk hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 4 under for the round.