In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his round tied for 77th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Jhonattan Vegas got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jhonattan Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Vegas's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Vegas's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Vegas had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Vegas hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Vegas's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.