In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Jerry Kelly hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kelly finished his day tied for 43rd at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kelly hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Kelly hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to 2 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Kelly reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kelly at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kelly's 167 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kelly to 4 under for the round.

Kelly got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kelly to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kelly had a 205 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kelly to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kelly's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kelly to 5 under for the round.