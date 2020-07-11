In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Jason Kokrak hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 138th at 8 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kokrak's his second shot went 25 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kokrak's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 45 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kokrak's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Kokrak his third shot was a drop and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Kokrak hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Kokrak to 6 over for the round.