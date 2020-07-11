-
Jason Dufner finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Jason Dufner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Dufner's 183 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Dufner had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Dufner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Dufner hit his 95 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dufner to 2 under for the round.
