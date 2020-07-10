In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Jason Day hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 21st at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Day chipped in his fourth from 16 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Day at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Day's 136 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Day had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Day hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 under for the round.