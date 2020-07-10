In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Jamie Lovemark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 116th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Chase Seiffert, Ian Poulter, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Lovemark's 145 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Lovemark's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Lovemark's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Lovemark got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Lovemark had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 15th, Lovemark got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to even for the round.