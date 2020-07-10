In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, James Hahn hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 87th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hahn's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hahn hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hahn his second shot was a drop and his approach went 104 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 third, Hahn chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Hahn chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

Hahn his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hahn had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.