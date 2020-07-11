In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 43rd at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Spaun hit his 140 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Spaun's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Spaun at 4 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Spaun's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.