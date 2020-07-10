-
Ian Poulter putts well in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Ian Poulter hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his round in 2nd at 7 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Ian Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Poulter hit his 94 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Poulter's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Poulter's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 3 under for the round.
