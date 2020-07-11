Hudson Swafford hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Swafford's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Swafford chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Swafford at 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.