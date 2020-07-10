-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Hideki Matsuyama in the second round at the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at Workday
In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 3rd at 9 under with Sam Burns and Justin Thomas; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hideki Matsuyama hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Matsuyama's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
