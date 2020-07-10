Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his round tied for 19th at 5 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Henrik Norlander had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henrik Norlander to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Norlander hit his 99 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 67-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Norlander's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Norlander's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Norlander reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Norlander at 3 under for the round.