7-over 79 by Harry Higgs in second round of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 145th at 8 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns is in 2nd at 9 under; and Nick Taylor is in 3rd at 8 under.
Higgs got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Higgs chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 7 over for the round.
