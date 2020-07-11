Harold Varner III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Varner III's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 86 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 3 over for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 4 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 5 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Varner III's tee shot went 175 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Varner III hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Varner III to 6 over for the round.