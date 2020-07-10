Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 88th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Chase Seiffert, Ian Poulter, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Lebioda had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lebioda hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Lebioda got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.