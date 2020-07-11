-
Grayson Murray shoots 5-over 45 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Grayson Murray hit 0 of 9 fairways and 4 of 11 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Murray finished his day in 156th at 7 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Murray's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Murray's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Murray's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Murray got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 5 over for the round.
