Graeme McDowell hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter, Sam Burns, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski and Patrick Reed are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, McDowell's tee shot went 278 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 104 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 72 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to even for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, McDowell's tee shot went 209 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.