In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Gary Woodland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 30th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Woodland's tee shot went 298 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 30 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Woodland's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Woodland had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

Woodland hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Woodland hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Woodland's 147 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.