  • Gary Woodland shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland birdies No. 17 in Round 2 at Workday

    In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.