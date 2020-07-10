Fabián Gómez hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 106th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 first, Gómez chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Gómez hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gómez hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 11th. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Gómez's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 1 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Gómez his second shot was a drop and his approach went 110 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.