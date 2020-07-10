Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 121st at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 8 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Grillo hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Grillo stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Grillo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Grillo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Grillo at even for the round.

Grillo his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 1 over for the round.