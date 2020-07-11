In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 103rd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Frittelli tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Frittelli got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Frittelli's his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 5 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.