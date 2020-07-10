-
-
Donnie Trosper shoots 8-over 80 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
Donnie Trosper hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Trosper finished his round in 152nd at 11 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Chase Seiffert, Ian Poulter, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Trosper hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Trosper to 3 over for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Trosper had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trosper to 4 over for the round.
Trosper got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trosper to 5 over for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 third, Trosper had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trosper to 6 over for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Trosper got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Trosper to 8 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.