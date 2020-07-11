-
Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 78th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, McCarthy had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, McCarthy's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 86 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
