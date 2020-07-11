Davis Love III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Love III finished his round tied for 135th at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Davis Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis Love III to 1 over for the round.

Love III got a double bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Love III to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Love III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Love III to 5 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Love III hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Love III had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Love III got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Love III to 4 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 4 over for the round.