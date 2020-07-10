In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, David Hearn hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Hearn got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hearn's 166 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hearn's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Hearn hit his 245 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hearn to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hearn hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hearn to even-par for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Hearn hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hearn his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 96 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hearn got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hearn to 4 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.