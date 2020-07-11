Danny Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 115th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Lee had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 76 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Lee's tee shot went 159 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lee's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.