D.J. Trahan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 128th at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Trahan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Trahan's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 113 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Trahan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Trahan's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.