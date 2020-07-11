Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Conners hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Conners had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Conners's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Conners at 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Conners missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 under for the round.