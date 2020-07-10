Collin Morikawa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Morikawa chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Morikawa had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Morikawa's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Morikawa had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 6 under for the round.