Chris Stroud putts well in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Chris Stroud hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stroud finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 8 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
Chris Stroud got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chris Stroud to 1 over for the round.
Stroud hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Stroud's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to even for the round.
Stroud missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.
