Chris Kirk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kirk finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Chris Kirk chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kirk hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kirk to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 seventh, Kirk hit his 74 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.