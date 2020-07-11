In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Chez Reavie hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 43rd at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Chez Reavie's 168 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Reavie chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Reavie hit his 96 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Reavie his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 96 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Reavie had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.