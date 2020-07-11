In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 43rd at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 13th, Hadley's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hadley's 179 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.