In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Chase Seiffert hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 5th at 7 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Hideki Matsuyama is in 4th at 8 under.

Seiffert hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Seiffert's tee shot went 172 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Seiffert hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Seiffert hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Seiffert's 155 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Seiffert had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.