Chase Koepka shoots 9-over 81 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chase Koepka hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his day in 151st at 17 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 third, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
Koepka tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to 4 over for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 9 over for the round.
