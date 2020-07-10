Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 8 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoffman had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Hoffman stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hoffman hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.