-
-
Charles Howell III shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
Charles Howell III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 86th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, Chase Seiffert, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 3 over for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Howell III hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Howell III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.