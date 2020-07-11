  • Charl Schwartzel shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Charl Schwartzel makes his 17-yard chip shot for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Charl Schwartzel chips in for birdie at Workday

