Charl Schwartzel shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charl Schwartzel chips in for birdie at Workday
In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Charl Schwartzel makes his 17-yard chip shot for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Charl Schwartzel hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 77th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 third, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schwartzel had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
