Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 8 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Carlos Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ortiz hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ortiz had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Ortiz's tee shot went 291 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 167 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ortiz's 181 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.