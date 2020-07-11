-
Cameron Tringale shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2020
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 90th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Tringale's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Tringale's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Tringale's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Tringale had a 364-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
